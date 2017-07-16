Woman arrested after man stabbed in Raleigh, police say

The scene along Pine Ridge Place on Saturday night. Photo by Colton West/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 41-year-old Raleigh woman was charged after a man was stabbed on Saturday, Raleigh police say.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. near condominiums in the 500 block of Pine Ridge Place, according to a statement from Raleigh police.

When police arrived, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from a stab wound, officials said.

The man was taken to WakeMed with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Latoya Enrika Briggs of the 600 block of Pine Ridge Place was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

