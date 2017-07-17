Troopers: 5 injured after mom drops cellphone causing head-on Wake County crash

By Published: Updated:

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a woman who dropped her cellphone caused a head-on crash that sent three children and two adults to the hospital on Monday in Wake County.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol responded around 6:15 p.m. to NC 42 at Old Stage Road in Willow Spring.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Troopers said a 30-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Altima with her son, 10, and daughter, 7.

The mother was distracted when she dropped her cellphone on the floor and went to pick it up, according to authorities.

Troopers said the distracted woman then crossed the center line and hit a Chevrolet pick-up truck head-on.

The truck had a father and his 15-year-old son inside.

All five people involved went to the hospital but are expected to recover.

The woman is facing charges for crossing the center line and failure to properly restrain one of her children.

The road was closed in the area for about 90 minutes.

The identities of those involved was not released by the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s