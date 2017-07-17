Audit: 29 patients not told of abnormal screenings by Cumberland Health Department

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An internal audit at the Cumberland County Department of Health found 29 patients did not receive notification of abnormal cervical screening results.

The audit started after a CBS North Carolina report.

Out of 160 abnormal results since 2011, eight have nothing in their files to document notification while 21 first-notice letters were returned and no follow up communication was documented.

None of the 160 patient files reviewed were handled in complete accordance with policy.

Documentation shows incomplete follow-up based on notification policy for the remaining 131 patients.

Other key findings of the audit:

Six letters sent prior to 2016

68 first notice letters sent in 2016

21 letters returned as undeliverable with no attempt at follow-up

11 patients sent a third notice in 2016 which was supposed to be sent certified mail and was not.

The patients were from three different clinics – the Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program, Maternity Clinic and the Family Planning Clinic.

CBS North Carolina first broke this story back in May. Three nurses came forward and said women with abnormal results and breast exams weren’t informed. It happened between 2010 and 2015.

The Department of Health and Human Services told CBS North Carolina that between July 2010 and June 2016, 851 women used it to obtain cervical screenings.