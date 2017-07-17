Cadillac driver charged in deadly Durham motorcycle crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a Cadillac is charged in a deadly motorcycle crash in Durham on Monday morning, police say.

Umar Muhammad, 30, of Durham died in the collision, which happened around 11:40 a.m. along Massey Avenue at South Alston Avenue, Durham police said in a news release.

The crash happened when the driver of a 1996 Cadillac Seville turned left from Massey onto South Alston, officials said.

Muhammad’s Honda VT1300CX motorcycle collided with the front left part of the Cadillac, according to police.

Rodney McLaurin, 45, of Durham is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to yield right of way and driving while his license was revoked.

He was also served with an outstanding warrant charging him with misdemeanor possession of Schedule III controlled substances.

Muhammad was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after the crash, but died.

McLaurin is being held in Durham County Jail on a $10,000 bond.