Carolina Panthers fire general manager Dave Gettleman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – General manager Dave Gettleman has been relieved of his duties, according to the Carolina Panthers.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” Carolina Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson told the Panthers. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

Gettleman had been general manager of the Panthers since 2013.

Before joining Carolina, Gettleman spent nearly 30 years in NFL scouting departments, Panthers.com reports.

