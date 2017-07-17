US 70 in Durham County closed after dump truck wrecks, spills asphalt

By Published: Updated:
(Durham County Sheriff's Office)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. 70 is closed in both directions Monday afternoon at its intersection with Leesville Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A dump truck carrying asphalt crashed, spilling its contents onto the pavement, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Drivers should expect delays and attempt to find alternate routes, according to deputies. State transportation officials said a detour had been posted.

State officials expect the wreck to affect traffic through 4 p.m.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

