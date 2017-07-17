Garner woman charged in stabbing death of boyfriend at motel

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner woman has been charged in the stabbing death of her boyfriend at a motel in Garner Sunday evening.

Lakesha Nicole Johnson, 40, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of Derrick Fernandza Shaw, 49, of Garner.

The incident was reported at 6:45 p.m. at the InTown Suites at 1491 U.S. Highway 70.

Shaw was transported to WakeMed where he died from his injuries, police said.

Shaw and Johnson were living at the InTown Suites.

