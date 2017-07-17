Girl dies after beating over math lesson, police say

By Published:
Joshua Salovich (Lauderdale County Detention Facility)

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Police say a Mississippi man fatally beat a 3-year-old girl with a bamboo rod and a cellphone cord because she couldn’t correctly answer questions about numbers and then soiled her pants.

The Meridian Star reports that police detectives testified in city court Monday about 25-year-old Joshua Salovich’s confession to the beating.

Bailey Salovich died Saturday after being taken to a hospital for injuries including bleeding in the brain and lungs.

Detective Thomas Abate quotes Salovich as telling police “the streets are hard … for her to survive, she has to be hard, too.”

WTOK-TV reports it isn’t clear whether the child was Salovich’s biological daughter. Salovich is charged with capital murder, meaning he could face the death penalty, and is jailed without bail. Court officials could not be reached to determine if Salovich has a lawyer who can speak for him.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s