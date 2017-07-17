Japanese company Ajinomoto announces $30M expansion in Triangle

By Published: Updated:
The $30 million expansion of Japanese company Ajinomoto comes 35 years after Hunt first wooed the amino acids producer to put roots down in North Carolina.


RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former North Carolina Gov. Jim Hunt made an appearance at a big jobs announcement Monday in Raleigh.

The $30 million expansion of Japanese company Ajinomoto comes 35 years after Hunt first wooed the amino acids producer to put roots down in North Carolina.

The average salary for the new jobs will be around $70,000 and company leaders want to hire locally.

Hunt says this area’s education options attracted the company here in the first place, and provide a good support for this expansion.

“They’re looking at all the countries around the world. They can go anywhere. They’re going to go where the people have good education, are good employees, and the company makes good profits,” said Hunt of the leaders of Ajinomoto.

Ajinomoto exports 70 percent of its product to other countries, which is something Hunt says is also good for North Carolina’s economy.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s