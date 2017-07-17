Japanese company Ajinomoto announces $30M expansion in Triangle



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former North Carolina Gov. Jim Hunt made an appearance at a big jobs announcement Monday in Raleigh.

The $30 million expansion of Japanese company Ajinomoto comes 35 years after Hunt first wooed the amino acids producer to put roots down in North Carolina.

The average salary for the new jobs will be around $70,000 and company leaders want to hire locally.

Hunt says this area’s education options attracted the company here in the first place, and provide a good support for this expansion.

“They’re looking at all the countries around the world. They can go anywhere. They’re going to go where the people have good education, are good employees, and the company makes good profits,” said Hunt of the leaders of Ajinomoto.

Ajinomoto exports 70 percent of its product to other countries, which is something Hunt says is also good for North Carolina’s economy.