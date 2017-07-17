Man accused of shooting at Cumberland deputy to remain in jail

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man accused of firing shots at a Cumberland County deputy Thursday was given a $2.5 million bond Monday.

David Scott Bain, 34, of Roseboro surrendered to authorities late Friday after the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said he shot at a deputy who was mowing his own lawn.

Bain appeared before a judge Monday where he received a $2.5 million bond.

When the judge asked if he could afford that bond, Bain said, “No sir, I can’t even buy a pack of Oodles of Noodles.”

He is scheduled to appear in court again August 3.

Sheriff Ennis Wright said Bain did not know the person he was attempting to shoot was law enforcement.

“They did not know that officer, they did not know him. It was just a regular person they were shooting at until the lights came on,” Wright said.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, a white SUV being driven by Bain pulled up outside the deputy’s home and Bain then pointed a long-barreled gun out of the window and fired in the deputy’s direction.

The deputy then got in his unmarked vehicle and began to follow the SUV until they came to a parking lot of a gym in Stedman, authorities said. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but Bain refused to stop and sped off onto North Carolina Highway 24 and headed east. Authorities said that Bain’s SUV exceeded the speed limit and was traveling recklessly on the road before it came to a stop at 197 Horseshoe Road in Sampson County.

Bain and his passenger, who has been identifed as James Gibbons, 29, jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gibbons, who lives on Horseshoe Road, later returned to the vehicle and surrendered to deputies.

“It was just fun and games, just fun and games. Fortunately no one was injured,” Wright said. “Another fortunate thing to come out of this was it was an off-duty officer. Luckily, he gave chase and we ended up getting one of them at night. These two guys, driving down the road, could have shot and hit someone else.”

Bain had been recently released from prison on a first-degree murder conviction, the sheriff’s office said.

“These two guys shouldn’t be out on the street at all. We’ve got them here, and they should stay here,” Wright said.

Bain’s faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony speeding to elude.

The deputy was not injured in the incident.