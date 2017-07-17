Man called deputies to report someone stole his cocaine, authorities say

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man was arrested Sunday after calling the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office to report his drugs had been stolen.

David Blackmon, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida told a deputy he was a drug dealer and that someone had taken $50 in cash and about a quarter ounce of cocaine from his car, according to an arrest report.

Blackmon showed a deputy the area he believed the items had been taken from from, but the deputy saw a plastic bag containing suspected cocaine still in that spot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He also found a crack pipe on the floorboard and a crack rock on the center console next to the bag of suspected cocaine, the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

The deputy did not, however, find the missing $50.

Blackmon was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, resisting arrest without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.