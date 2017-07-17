Man drives himself to Durham gas station for help after getting shot, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and seriously injured in Durham Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened sometime just before 5 a.m. Police responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of Wadesboro Street.

Police said the victim drove himself to a nearby gas station in the 1300 block of S. Miami Boulevard at Pleasant Drive to call for help.

The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in the shooting, police said.

Police said that the victim and suspect knew each other and the public is not in danger.

