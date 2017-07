GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) — A Gaston County commissioner is facing sexual assault charges.

According to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Jerry Grant, 57, was arrested Sunday and given a $5,000 bond.

Grant was charged with sexual battery and assault on a female.

WBTV has reached out for more details in the case.

