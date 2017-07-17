NC mom, 2 kids injured after SUV slams into townhome

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A mother and her two children were taken to the hospital as a precaution after an SUV plowed into their townhome in southeast Charlotte Monday morning.

It happened around 6:29 a.m. at the Arcadian Village townhomes on Cedars E Court.

The property manager told Charlotte-Mecklenburg police she accelerated while making a U-turn and slammed into the unit, where the mother and children, ages 4 and 7, were sleeping downstairs.

“My husband called me and said a car just rammed into our house,” said Shantay Sowell, recalling a phone call she received from family as she pulled into work.

Sowell said her children and grandchildren were asleep in the house when the car came crashing into the kitchen. She said one of her grandchildren was thrown from a recliner.

“When the car came through the kitchen he got knocked out of the recliner,” said Sowell. “My daughter panicked, went upstairs and opened the windows cause she said she smelled smoke and got all the kids out of the house.”

Four children and one woman were inside the home in total according to Sowell. Her other two children were asleep upstairs.

“It could have been worse,” said Sowell. “I’m imagining what could have happened… My grandson was in a recliner. If that wall wouldn’t have been there my grandson would have been under her car… An angel came and pushed him out of the recliner.”

