NC registered sex offender tried to lure teen to meeting, deputies say

OLD FORT, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of trying to lure who he thought was a 15-year-old boy to a meeting place, but it was actually an undercover detective, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Alvin Lewis Pack, 33, of Mount Hebron Road in Old Fort is charged with solicitation by computer, sex offender registry violation (failure to disclose online identifiers) and first-degree forcible sex offense.

Deputies say Pack, a registered sex offender, had multiple social media accounts and opened them with email addresses he had not disclosed to authorities, which is a violation of the state registry law.

Investigators say Pack used one of those social media accounts on June 30 to lure what he believed to be a 15-year-old boy to a meeting place.

The teenager was actually an undercover detective with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Pack also sexually assaulted a 23-year-old male acquaintance in July 2016.

Pack was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child in Buncombe County in March 2010 and was sentenced to 20 months in prison, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say he was convicted of the same sex crime in McDowell County in January 2011 and was sentenced to 36 months of probation.