NC teen boy charged with murdering 11-year-old girl

By Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A 16-year-old New Bern teen charged with murdering an 11-year-old girl was in Craven County court Monday morning.

CLICK FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

Justin Johnson is charged with one count of murder in the death of Hailey Joyner on Saturday.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of Antioch Road in the Bridgeton area in reference to a reported shooting on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Joyner had suffered a gunshot wound. Joyner later died as a result of her injury.

Johnson is being held in the Craven County Jail under no bond.

Family members said they believed it was an accident.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s