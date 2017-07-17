NCGOP ‘outraged’ after NAACP leader says its a sin to pray for Trump

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The NCGOP issued a statement Monday saying it condemned the actions of Rev. William Barber after he said on national TV it was a sin to pray for President Donald Trump.

Barber, the president of the North Carolina NAACP, appeared on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” Saturday where he was asked about a photo of pastors praying with Trump.

“It is a form of theological malpractice that borders on heresy,” Barber said. “When you can p-r-a-y for a president and others while they are p-r-e-y, preying on the most vulnerable, you’re violating the sacred principles of religion,” Barber said.

On Monday, NCGOP Chairman Robin Hayes issued a statement that said “supposed faith-based leader” Barber went too far with his comments.

“The idea that it is a sin to pray for any individual, much less the commander-in-chief of our country, goes against any religious teaching that I have ever heard of. Rev. Dr. Barber is spreading a repulsive lie, and he should apologize immediately,” Hayes’ comment said.

Barber went on to quote the Amos chapter 2 in the Bible that says “religious and moral hypocrisy looks like when a nation of political leaders will buy and sell upstanding people when they will do anything to make money.”

Hayes’ full statement:

“In the strongest possible terms, the NCGOP condemns the hateful actions of Dr. Rev. Barber, who cast tens of millions of people, of all faiths, who pray for the President, as sinners in a nationally broadcasted interview. As a pastor in North Carolina, Rev. Dr. Barber has crossed the line this time. Using his role as a supposed faith-based leader to falsely drive citizens away from praying for the good of our nation and our nation’s president, is absolutely grotesque. The idea that it is a sin to pray for any individual, much less the commander-in-chief of our country, goes against any religious teaching that I have ever heard of. Rev. Dr. Barber is spreading a repulsive lie, and he should apologize immediately.”

Such an honor to pray within the Oval Office for @POTUS & @VP . pic.twitter.com/JrDOSJyFeN — Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) July 12, 2017