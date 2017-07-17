Officials investigate video of NC trooper driving on wrong side of highway

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED.

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCHP) confirmed it is investigating a video that appears to show a trooper going the wrong way on a highway during an alleged street racing bust in Catawba County on Sunday.

A group of people were blocking traffic to race along Highway 321 around 4:30 p.m. in Newton. Troopers said the individuals were creating hazardous conditions for other drivers and nearly caused several wrecks.

Authorities reportedly shut down the highway near Exit 37 to stop the street racing.

A video that was shared on multiple social media platforms after the incident appears to show a NC trooper traveling on the wrong side of Highway 321, which is divided by a grass median, passing oncoming traffic.

RELATED: Several arrests, at least 5 cars seized in NC street-racing bust

The NCHP confirmed Monday afternoon that they were investigating the video, but did not give further information.

As of Monday evening, the video on one Facebook post had been viewed more than 470,000 times.

None of the vehicles that were seized during the racing investigation had tags registered in North Carolina. Highway Patrol said the cars are valued over $90,000.

Seven drivers are facing multiple charges including prearranged racing, speeding, and impeding traffic.

A gold SUV was traveling with the group and filmed the race. Troopers seized the video footage and are in the process of obtaining a search warrant to use the video as evidence.

If found guilty, the drivers will have their licenses suspended for three years.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.