Police find fleeing suspect dead after breaking into NC home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WFMY) — North Carolina police trailing a suspect found him dead from injuries suffered after breaking a window to hide inside a nearby house.

Winston-Salem Police said Sunday they found the man dead on the floor of the neighborhood home’s basement from a wound suffered during the break-in. When they got to the scene they found 24-year-old Todd Mitchell Smith Jr.

Police say Smith Jr. ran from the scene. A short time later, a woman called police saying she heard a noise in her basement.

Police say they responded Saturday evening to the report of an assault on female and learned the suspect was already wanted. The suspect ran from the scene and was chased by officers and tracking dogs, but got away.

A neighbor called to say she heard a noise in her basement and investigators found someone punched in a basement window. Officers entered and found the man’s body.