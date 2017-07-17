Raleigh Rescue Mission collects school supplies to ‘Stuff the School Bus’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Over the weekend, people helped the Raleigh Rescue Mission collect school supplies for students in need as they head back to school.

On Saturday, people could donate new or gently used backpacks — or school supplies to help “Stuff the School Bus.”

The Rescue Mission’s goal this year is to give away 2,000 backpacks.

“We do it because there is a need and we are here to help. I am a mom myself, I know how stressful this time of year can be,” said Gia Williams, volunteer director of the initiative.

“There is an added layer of stress when you don’t have the means and resources to buy school supplies and backpacks,” Williams added.

The donations will be given to students at a backpack giveaway event on August 12.