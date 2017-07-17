Some wet weather and not as hot to kick off the work week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday was a little cooler across central North Carolina but, it still made it into the low 90s in most areas. The upper 80s are expected for highs today as clouds continue with the chance for a few showers or storms.

Tuesday will be back in the lower 90s with just a slight risk of a shower or storm. Temperatures will continue to climb Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as dry weather is expected.

Next weekend will continue hot with Saturday having highs in the mid 90s and just a slight chance of a storm. Sunday will also be in the middle 90s as a front will try to make it toward North Carolina. Out ahead of that front, a couple PM showers or storms will be possible.

Today will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and isolated storms possible. The high will be 89. Winds will be south-southeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tonight will be partly cloudy as drier weather returns. The overnight low will be 71. Winds will be south 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. The high will be 90; winds will be south-southeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and hot. The high will be 94, after a morning low of 72.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot. The high will be 95, after a morning low of 74.

Friday will be mostly sunny and even hotter. The high will be 97, after a morning low of 75.

Saturday will be partly sunny, very hot with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 96, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Next Sunday will be partly sunny with a risk of a couple PM storms. The high will be 96, after a morning low of 75. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.