Tropical Storm Don forms in Atlantic

A Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigated the system on Monday. CBS North Carolina image

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, weather officials said Monday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Don is east of the Windward Islands and the National Hurricane Center will begin regular updates about the storm.

Aircraft flew into the storm earlier Monday and determined the system was organized enough to be a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Don has sustained winds of 40 mph and is heading west at 17 mph, according to the hurricane center.

Officials said that little change in strength is forecast for the next two days.

The government of Trinidad and Tobago has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Grenada.

The government of Barbados has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Barbados and for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

