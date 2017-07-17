Unscripted Hotel ready to open in downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – People traveling to Durham will soon have a swanky new option on where to stay.
The Unscripted Hotel in downtown Durham is slated to open July 19.
More than two decades ago, it used used to be the Jack Tar Motor Lodge.
The current hotel has 74 rooms and a pool that’s open to the public.
General Manager Brian Hansen said the hotel could be an opportunity some haven’t had before.
“This hotel in Durham really is a fantastic opportunity to bring Durham and give them something new and exciting, maybe that they’ve never had before,” Hansen said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for Wednesday and is open to the public.
