VIDEO: Irate customer wrecked Taco Bell monitors, police say



NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island police have identified the man accused of vandalizing a fast food restaurant.

Police say the man became irate due to a food order at the Taco Bell on Rt. 146 Thursday night and proceeded to knock monitors and other items off the counter.

The entire encounter was caught on camera by the restaurant’s surveillance system.

Police had originally asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect after the incident Thursday evening. Police did not immediately release the man’s identity, nor did they say whether he’s facing charges.