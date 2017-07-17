Witnesses: Residents jump from windows to escape 3-alarm NC apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Seven people were rushed to the hospital, three with serious injuries, as firefighters worked to put out a 3-alarm fire at the Woodscape apartments on Farm Pond Lane Monday morning.

It took more than 50 Charlotte Fire Department firefighters an hour to put out the “heavy flames” they encountered when they arrived on scene.

Witnesses told WBTV that residents were jumping from their windows to escape the flames.

“I opened my door and all I seen was flames,” said Renee Mack, a woman who lives in the complex.

“I didn’t hear no smoke alarm, no sprinklers, no nothing… We just pretty much just started running.”

The Red Cross says 40 apartment units were damaged and they are still trying to track down the property manager.

One-hundred and thirty people were assisted on scene and Albemarle Road Elementary opened a temporary shelter to better care for those displaced.

CATS buses were also on scene to shelter and transport displaced residents.

