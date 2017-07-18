Man seriously injured after slamming car into back of parked trailer in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are investigating a wreck involving a car and a parked utility trailer that occurred Tuesday morning and left a man seriously injured.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Waterfield Drive and Laurensfield Court, according to Garner Police Department Capt. Joe Binns. Binns said preliminary information showed that a car slammed into the back of a utility trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

A CBS North Carolina crew on scene reported that most of the car was wedged under the back of the trailer.

Binns said that the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle, which took about 15 minutes. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police are looking into the cause of the crash and whether or not the trailer was allowed to be parked on the side of the road.