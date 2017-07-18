Complaints mount against NC produce company



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Better Business Bureau is warning people about a local produce company that’s starting to look like a bad apple.

The company is called backyard produce. It’s been around since 2010, but over the past couple months it has been racking up a lot of complaints.

“In the past six months, we’ve received 20 complaints from consumers regarding backyard produce,” explained Mallory Wojciechowski, CEO of the BBB of Eastern NC.

Complaints show the at-home delivery service, hasn’t been delivering anything at all.

“(A) majority of these complains deal with consumers who have continuously been charged for deliveries and not receiving the products,” Wajciechowski said.

The Better Business Bureau has now given the company an F rating for failing to respond to customer complaints. Multiple customers say they’ve been charged more than $100 for produce they never received.

On top of that, no one seems to be able to contact the business.

“We’ve had difficulty getting in touch with the company,” Wajciechowski said.

CBS North Carolina tried to call the business but the number listed was disconnected. The company’s Facebook page was inactive. Their website was shut down.

Search engines list the business as permanently closed and show more complaints

“It’s always important to do your research before dealing with a company,” Wajciechowski said.

According to state records, the company’s managing partner is Ben Stone, and is still an active business. CBS North Carolina stopped by the address listed on state records, and found it is now a gym, unaffiliated with Backyard Produce.

The state Attorney General’s office says it has also received a complaint about Backyard Produce, and its review is still open.

If you’ve dealt with this company and are owed money, The BBB recommends that you file a dispute with your credit card company.