Cumberland County man charged with attempted murder after woman shot twice

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that injured one woman and has led to another woman going missing, Fayetteville police said.

Jimmy Lee Proffitt, 28, of the 3200 block of Tully Lane, is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charges are in connection to the shooting of Ashley Davila, 29, on July 12 near the Zip-N-Mart located at 2413 Hope Mills Road.

Davila was hit in the leg and hand by the gunshots. She was able to drive away from the scene. Heather Carter, 28, was with Davila at the time of the shooting but was unable to get back to the car, police said. Authorities are concerned that Carter was injured in the shooting and her whereabouts are unknown.

Police are asking that anyone with information come forward. Carter is described as 5 foot 5, 160 pounds with red hair, brown eyes and a fair skin tone. She has a tattoo of “clover” on her ankle, a “J” on her wrist and “Heather” on her shoulder, police said.

Police recovered a vehicle Tuesday that was driven from the scene during the shooting by Proffitt. Police are asking anyone that may have seen the vehicle in the area of Hope Mills Road, Raeford Road or that general vicinity on July 12 or after, call detectives or Crimestoppers.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting or the whereabouts of Heather Carter, is asked to contact Detective M. Wooten with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-8630 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.