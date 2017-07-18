Fayetteville man nabbed in Walmart cellphone theft, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was busted after he was caught on camera stealing cellphones from a Walmart earlier this month, Hoke County deputies said.

The theft happened July 5 at the Walmart at 4545 Fayetteville Road in Raeford, officials said.

Last week, deputies were able to use security video footage to identify the suspect, who was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

Douglas Andrew Young, 27, of Hilton Drive in Fayetteville was found at his home and arrested without incident, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Young is charged with felony larceny from a merchant.

He is being held in the Hoke County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.