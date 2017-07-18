Fayetteville sergeant injured in pit bull attack; 3 arrested on multiple charges

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville police sergeant was injured after he fell and hit his head on the pavement while being attacked by pit bulls Friday evening, police said Tuesday.

According to police, two officers along with a patrol sergeant responded to a call at 6020 Harmon Place near the Loch Lomond/Water’s Edge subdivisions in reference to a person that was wanted for breaking and entering.

As the sergeant and two officers got out of their patrol vehicles and began to approach on foot, at least two pit bulls ran from the home and charged at the officers, police said. The sergeant drew his gun and fired at the dogs, but did not hit any of them. The sergeant then fell backwards and hit his head on the pavement while trying to escape the dog attack, according to police.

No one was injured by the gunshots.

Additional officers were called to the scene and several people inside the home were held while officers prepared a search warrant to be executed at the home, police said.

The sergeant who was injured was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment. He was released Friday night in good condition and has since returned to duty, according to police.

As a result of the search warrant that was executed at the home, Gavin Corry, 21, Taquan McLean, 22, and Desmond Clark, 22, were arrested and charged with multiple crimes.

Corry was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and felony maintaining a dwelling.

McLean was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. McLean also had active warrants for felonious breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and possession of stolen goods.

Clark was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and felony maintaining dwelling.

Corry, McLean and Clark were processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center. Corry and Clark have since been released. McLean remains jailed on a $34,000 secured bond, police said.

The pit bulls were seized by Cumberland County Animal Control and the owner, Gavin Corry, will be charged for the animals running at large.

Cumberland County Animal Control was previously called to 6020 Harmon Place on July 12, 2017 for a report that the pit bulls had chased a resident and were extremely aggressive.

