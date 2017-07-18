Former South Johnston HS band booster president charged with stealing from club

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The former president of the South Johnston High School band booster club has been arrested and charged with embezzling thousands from the nonprofit organization, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Myra Goins Padilla, 50, of Benson, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with five felony counts of embezzlement. Each count represents one month that she is accused of stealing from the organization, the sheriff’s office said. The crimes are said to have occurred between August and December 2016.

Padilla is accused of using the funds raised by the booster club to pay for nearly $5,000 in personal items. The money was supposed to support the high school’s band, but was instead mostly used on household goods for herself, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Authorities said they believe Padilla used a debit card belonging to the organization and also wrote herself checks. She is accused of making multiple purchases using the funds.

Padilla is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.