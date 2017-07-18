Girl waterskiing on lake struck and killed by boat driven by her dad

HEBRON, N.H. (CBS) — A 12-year-old girl visiting New Hampshire with her family died Monday after getting run over by a boat.

CBS Boston reports Zoe Anderson of Highland Ranch, Colorado was learning how to slalom ski on Newfound Lake in New Hampshire when she took a tumble onto the water.

Her father Sherwood Anderson was driving the boat, and he turned around to go pick up his daughter.

The report says that while he was going back for his daughter he was temporarily distracted by his hat blowing off of his head.

Anderson quickly put the boat in neutral when he realized he was still moving towards his daughter.

That maneuver was too late and the boat hit and passed over Zoe, causing serious injuries.

Her family was also in the boat at the time, lifted her out of the water and tried to give her CPR. But their efforts to help the girl were unsuccessful.

The girl died at the scene and authorities are still looking into the incident.