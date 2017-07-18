K-9 dies after being left in deputy’s truck

LOGAN, Utah (KTVX) — A K-9 from a sheriff’s office in Utah is dead after officials say he was left in a hot patrol vehicle.

It happened on July 3 in Cache County. The sheriff’s office says the dog’s handler was immediately placed on administrative leave without pay.

Officials say policy and procedures were not followed resulting in the tragic death of K-9 Endy.

Sheriff Chad Jensen says all K-9 patrol vehicles are equipped with safety features for the canine while the handler is on duty and the vehicle is left running.

“Through our investigation surrounding the circumstances of Endy’s death, we are actively pursuing new technology wherein all K9 units will be equipped with end of shift warning systems,” a press release said.

Handlers will now be forced to manually shut down the security system. As a result the system will give verbal warning to remove the dog from the vehicle. If the officer forgets to manually shut down, horns and lights will be activated.

Sheriff Chad Jenson said the following:

While this is a significant loss and setback to our K9 program, over time I am confident we will move forward with a stronger and more effective canine program that will continue to be an incredible asset and resource to our community. Endy was a great asset to our agency and the citizens of Cache County. He, along with our other canine Rokki, have been actively engaged in protecting the streets and communities throughout the valley. Our K9’s work in our jails and neighborhoods daily. The loss of Endy was unexpected and heartbreaking, and our officers mourn his loss. Endy was a beloved member of our organization and our community. The effects of his loss are felt throughout the Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement throughout Cache County.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. The Cache County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a memorial service at the Sheriff’s Complex to honor Endy.