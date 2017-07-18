Kidnapped pit bull held for $10,000 ransom returned to NFL player

DALLAS (AP) – Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead says his beloved dog Blitz is back home after someone took the pitbull and demanded a $10,000 ransom.

Whitehead posted a video of Blitz on his Snapchat account early Tuesday with the note: “Look who made it home safely!!! THANKS EVERYONE.”

He had previously asked for help locating his pit bull Blitz after burglars took the dog and demanded a $10,000 ransom.

Whitehead told NBC 5 in Dallas that he was in Florida last week when Blitz was taken from his Texas home, along with some shoes and bags.

After he discovered the dog was missing, Whitehead received phone calls demanding he “cut a check” if he wants to get Blitz back alive, but he refused to pay $10,000 without first getting proof that Blitz was OK.

Whitehead called the situation “heartbreaking” and “sickening,” saying “it hurts because I don’t know how he’s being treated. “I wasn’t here to protect him.”

The 25-year-old Whitehead tried to get detectives on the case, but they were unable to trace the dognappers’ phones.

He even posted about the dognapping on his Instagram account.

“I’ve taken some time to collect my thoughts on this subject matter, and it’s very heartbreaking to say that Blitz has been stolen from my home last Sunday. While out of town, Blitz was being taken care of by a close friend at my house and someone broke in and took him. Whomever stole Blitz has contacted my phone numerous times, demanding ransom money. I strongly advise you to stop and return my boy safely before it gets any worse! If you know of any details regarding Blitz’s whereabouts or who may be involved in this, please contact me immediately.”

Whitehead says he suspects the heist was “an inside job.”

Whitehead brought Blitz home nine weeks ago and created an Instagram account for the pup, including photos of him in superhero costumes and a Cowboys shirt.