Man charged with stealing car he used to drive shooting victim to hospital, police say

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been charged with stealing a car he drove a shooting victim to the hospital in Monday night, the Kinston Police Department said.

Michael Oates has been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, resist, obstruct and delay, and driving with license revoked.

Kinston police responded to a shots-fired call at the 600 block of East Bright Street around 8:37 p.m. Monday. Police recovered numerous shell casings from the area.

While en-route, officers were told a vehicle had been stolen from the same location and that vehicle might be carrying the victim of the shooting to UNC Lenoir Hospital.

Police said Oates arrived at UNC Lenoir with the shooting victim, Juquail Koonce.

Soon after Oates and Koonce arrived at the hospital, Kinston police said, the owner of the vehicle arrived and told officers she did not give Oates permission to take her vehicle.

Oates refused to cooperate with investigators and was arrested, officers said. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

Kinston police said the vehicle involved in the shooting was a gray or silver older model Cadillac with gold rims and tinted windows.

The shooter was described as a black man with long dreads.

The investigation is ongoing, and Kinston police say anyone with information should call the Kinston Police Dept. at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 2520939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.