Man hit by car in Raleigh; part of road closed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNC) — A man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 5:05 p.m. in the 6400 block of Westgate Road, just off Glenwood Avenue near Interstate-540.

As of 6 p.m., police blocked part of the road near a Citgo gas station where the incident happened.

The man suffered serious injuries, including head trauma, police said.

The windshield of the car involved was broken.

Witnesses told police the man ran in front of the car, officials said.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene after the incident, police said.