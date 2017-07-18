NC college student facing child sex charges

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — An East Carolina University student from Sneads Ferry is facing child sex charges involving a 14-year-old boy, according to the Surf City Police Department.

Taylor Ashton Moseley, 20, has been charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense.

Surf City police said she turned herself into the Pender County Magistrate’s office Monday.

The two met through a mutual friend in person at JM’s Place, a bar in Surf City, police said.

WECT reported the relationship happened in May.

Surf City police said the 14-year-old’s mother became aware of the sexual contact and contacted Pender Department of Social Services, who then referred it to police.

Moseley was taken into custody by Burgaw police after she surrendered Monday at the Pender County Magistrate’s Office, WECT reported.

Moseley’s first court appearance was Tuesday morning, and WECT reported she is being held in the Pender County Jail on $225,000 bond.

— WNCT contributed to this report