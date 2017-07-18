NC Department of Transportation opens survey on expanding Highway 55 in Angier

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation wants input from the public about its expansion plans for a ten-mile stretch of Highway 55 in Angier. The department intends to either introduce a bypass to the highway on the east or west side of the town or to widen the existing road in order to improve congestion and futureproof the two-lane highway.

The department will hold a corridor study for the length of the road between the south of Oak Grove Church Road near Angier and Highway 42 in Fuquay-Varina. The span of the highway being expanded crosses the line between Harnett County and Wake County.

The department will solicit comments from the public in a survey and answer questions about the plans at an informal meeting on July 27 at 4 p.m. in the Angier Municipal Building on North Raleigh Street.

Additionally, members of the public can also request more information or submit comments by contacting the NCDOT Project Developmental Engineer, Kim Gillespie, by phone at 919-707-6023, by email at klgillespie@ncdot.gov, or by mail at 1548 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C., 27699.

All comments on the project should be submitted by August 21.

Information and materials about the project will be made available as it progresses on the NCDOT website.