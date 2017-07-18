NC trooper placed on leave after video shows patrol car traveling wrong way



HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A North Carolina state trooper has been placed on administrative leave after a video surfaced appearing to show the trooper going the wrong way on a highway during an alleged street racing bust in Catawba County Sunday, Highway Patrol says.

A group of people were blocking traffic to race along Highway 321 around 4:30 p.m. in Newton. Troopers said the individuals were creating hazardous conditions for other drivers and nearly caused several wrecks.

Authorities reportedly shut down the highway near Exit 37 to stop the street racing.

A video that was shared on multiple social media platforms after the incident appears to show the Catawba County trooper traveling on the wrong side of Highway 321, which is divided by a grass median, passing oncoming traffic.

Highway Patrol confirmed Tuesday that the trooper, T.J. Williamson, was being placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

The NCHP confirmed Monday afternoon that they were investigating the video.

As of Monday evening, the video on one Facebook post had been viewed more than 470,000 times.

None of the vehicles that were seized during the racing investigation had tags registered in North Carolina. Highway Patrol said the cars are valued over $90,000.

Seven drivers are facing multiple charges including prearranged racing, speeding, and impeding traffic.