NC woman charged in deadly heroin and fentanyl overdose

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington woman is the first person to be federally charged in connection with an opioid overdose death in the Port City area.

Porsche Renne Dillard, 29, was named in an indictment filed on April 27, charging her with distribution of a quantity of heroin and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death.

Dillard was taken into custody Monday and additionally charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance

Sell/deliver heroin

Conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance

Felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance

Manufacture/sell/deliver/possess a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.

If she is convicted on the federal charge, Dillard would face a minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life, a $1 million fine, and a term of supervised release after imprisonment.

According to the indictment, the incident took place “on or about April 24, 2016.”

No other details about the incident have been released.

Dillard received probation and a suspended sentence following her conviction of maintaining a place for a controlled substance in New Hanover County in 2010.

Investigation of this case is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI’s) Coastal Carolina Criminal Enterprise Task Force, which is comprised of the FBI Charlotte Division’s Wilmington Resident Agency, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Wilmington Police Department.

The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office has also assisted in the investigation.

