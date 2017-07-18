Northbound US 401 closed near I-540 after transformer falls from truck

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic is backed up in northeast Raleigh after a key highway was partially closed Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

The incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at U.S. Highway 401 (Louisburg Road) and Spring Forest Road, which is just south of I-540.

According to North Carolina DOT, northbound lanes of U.S. 401 are affected at Spring Forest Road.

Around 5:40 p.m. one northbound lane reopened, but there are about two miles of traffic back-ups in the area.

The road was closed after a utility truck traveling in the area had a transformer fall from the truck.

The transformer spilled oil and crews are working to clean up the area.

Officials said they expect the road to reopen by 6 p.m.