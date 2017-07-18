Father of 2 who had baby on the way killed in Sanford lightning strike

Lightning (file)

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A father of two with a baby on the way died from a lightning strike in Sanford on Tuesday evening, sources said.

The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. in Sanford, according to the Lee County Emergency Services Director.

A close friend said the victim, a man in his 40s, was walking to a nearby store when a strong storm came through. That friend said the victim took cover under a large tree on Vance and Crestview Street in Sanford when the lightning hit.

The man who died had two teenage children and a baby on the way, the friend, Al Smith, said.

“I’ve know him for years (since) when he was in his teens… he was a really good young man and probably didn’t have an enemy I could tell you about,” Smith said. “He was a really good man. Sad to hear.”

According to NOAA and the National Weather Service, there have been seven lightning deaths across the country this year and this is the second in North Carolina.

Radar from around the time of the deadly lightning strike.

