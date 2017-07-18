PHOTOS: Fire crews respond to house fire in Wake County near Garner

By Published:

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in Wake County near Garner.

CLICK FOR 5 PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE OF THE HOUSE FIRE

A call regarding a structure fire at 220 Lane of Sir Kay in Wake County came in to 911 just before 6:45 a.m., emergency officials said.

A CBS North Carolina crew on scene reported at 7:30 a.m. that smoke was showing from the home, but it appeared that the fire had been extinguished. The house is located in a residential neighborhood, but it did not appear that any other structures were impacted by the fire.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or how the fire started.

