Raleigh man busted for fraud wanted in 3 NC counties for similar crimes, deputies say

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man busted for fraud in Chatham County is wanted for similar crimes in three other counties in central North Carolina, deputies say.

Gregory Letron McKoy, 40, of Big Bass Drive in Raleigh took money for an engine for an SUV, but never provided it, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

McKoy is wanted for “similar fraud” in Wake, Lee and Warren counties where warrants have already been issued, deputies said.

The Chatham County case was reported in June 2016 when the Siler City victim said he saw an online advertisement for an engine, officials said.

The victim told deputies he paid for the 2002 Nissan Pathfinder engine, but never received the item from McKoy, authorities said.

“McKoy’s bank records confirmed that he had received and withdrawn money for the engine from his account,” deputies said.

McKoy “evaded arrest for more than a year” but was caught Thursday by Raleigh police, deputies said.

McKoy was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense in Chatham County.

