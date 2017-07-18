Raleigh man charged with raping teen multiple times

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is facing multiple child rape charges for crimes that occurred in 2013 and 2014, according to arrest warrants obtained by CBS North Carolina.

Walter Antonio Boone, 35, is facing five child sex charges for crimes that are said to have taken place between Aug. 1, 2013, and March 1, 2014.

The victim was 13 when the crimes began and 14 when they ended, warrants show. Boone was 31 when the first rape he is accused of committing occurred. He was 32 when the last crime he’s accused of was committed.

Boone is facing four counts of felony statutory rape/sex offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond and his first court appearance is set for Tuesday afternoon.