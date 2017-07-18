Workers tied up during armed robbery at Raleigh real estate firm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police were on the scene of a reported robbery Tuesday afternoon on Hillsborough Street near Park Avenue.

Officers responded to a 1:30 p.m. call about a robbery at Adams Terry Realty in the 1300 block of Hillsborough Street.

Police said that two suspects, one who had a gun, came into the business and demanded cash.

Two workers were tied up by the robbers and were later taken to WakeMed with minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.