Showers and storms possible today, heat returns later this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a cooler day to start the week across central North Carolina, but the hottest temperatures of the year are likely later this week.

The high temperature on Monday in Triangle reached 88 and the Sandhills also warmed to 88 degrees.

Spotty storms will be possible through this evening, before eventually tapering off after sunset.

A very weak upper-level low pressure system will bring a chance of afternoon/evening showers and storms on Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure will build into the region Wednesday, causing temperatures to warm into the mid 90s. Even hotter weather is likely Thursday into the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values near 100. Most of the area will remain dry, but with the heat and climbing humidity, a late-day isolated storm will be possible in some locations.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with an isolated storm possible before sunset. The overnight low will be 71. Winds will be south 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a few PM storms possible. The high will be 90. Winds will be south-southeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot. The high will be 94, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot. The high will be 95, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Friday will be mostly sunny and even hotter with a very small chance of a pop-up shower or storm. The high will be 97, after a morning low of 75. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will be partly sunny and hot with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 96, after a morning low of 75. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a risk of a few PM storms. The high will be 96, after a morning low of 76. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny and still hot with a chance of a PM storm. The high will be 95, after a morning low of 76. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.