Virginia senior living complex where 3 died in fire didn’t have fire alarm

By Published: Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say the senior living complex that caught fire early Saturday morning — killing three and injuring six others — did not have a fire alarm.

CLICK TO VIEW 14 PHOTOS

Crews were called to the four-alarm fire at Chesapeake Crossing off Robert Hall Boulevard after 4:30 a.m. Three three-story buildings were involved in the blaze. It took over two hours for firefighters to extinguish it.

RELATED: 3 dead, 6 hurt in major fire at senior living center in Virginia

Capt. Scott Saunders said that the buildings did not have a fire alarm that notified dispatchers — but was still in compliance with building code.

Saunders said at the time the complex was built, the building code did not require the complex to have fire alarms. Buildings must comply with the code under which they were built, according to Saunders. Fire code simply requires structures to follow their building code.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The buildings were equipped with smoke detectors and a sprinkler system, according to officials. The sprinkler system will — and did — cause an alarm to sound, but it does not notify dispatchers.

Officials believe smoke detectors were in each unit. These are single station smoke detectors, meaning not all of the detectors would sound unless all of them detected smoke.

Still, the complex was in compliance with building code.

Three people were found dead in different locations of the complex. Four residents and two firefighters were injured, but were all in stable condition at least check.

The fire left 144 apartments uninhabitable and displaced 150 residents, according to the fire department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s