10 state-owned buildings would be razed for downtown Raleigh stadium



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The newly unveiled MLS stadium proposed for downtown Raleigh has the potential to change the face of the city.

“It’s around 25,000 to 26,000 seats that currently we don’t currently have so that could bring events here we can’t currently serve,” explained Wake County Commissioner John Burns.

The 13-acre renovation would open up access to Halifax Mall, with the stadium sitting on Peace Street, across from seaboard station. The club has asked the State of North Carolina to “enter into a dialogue to facilitate a public-private partnership to build a mixed-use community” on the land.

Kane Realty, the firm responsible for North Hills has been picked to make the render a reality.

Along with a stadium there’d be housing, conference space, shops and restaurants.

“That’s a whole swath of downtown that does not currently benefit the tax payers of wake count. This brings opportunity to get that benefit and improve it,” said Burns.

North Carolina FC Owner Steve Malik boasted an economic study showing the venue could bring several hundred million dollars in spending each year, generate $5.6 million in tax revenue, and support almost 2000 new jobs.

“There’s a lot of investment that comes together to make it work so we have work to do,” Malik said.

CBS North Carolina learned that could mean tearing down about 10 state-owned buildings and moving more than 900 employees.

Those buildings are the Archdale, Dobbs, General Services, Landscape Equipment Storage, Landscape Services Office, Pioneer Awning, Seaboard Building, Stephenson Building, Personnel Training Center and Womack buildings

There are approximately 965 employees in those 10 buildings.

The Department of Environmental Quality, Department of Public Safety and the Department of Health and Human Services, among other state agencies, have employees in the buildings.

There’s also the parking issue.

The proposed site includes more spaces.

The stadium alone would cost an estimated $150 million to build.

It’s a massive project that would take investment from the MLS, the state, and the taxpayers of Wake County and the City of Raleigh.

“There’s multiple uses for really everything were doing which makes it harder,” Malik said. “There would have been other locations much easier but were up for the challenge.”

CBS North Carolina asked Malik about any other potential spots for a stadium.

“I’ll give you one example – Cary,” he said.

He wouldn’t go into detail other than that but said their focus is downtown Raleigh.