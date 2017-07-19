19-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of 16-year-old in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Nashville has been arrested in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Rocky Mount, Rocky Mount police confirmed.

Barwon Demone Farmer has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Javius Delshaun Murphy on July 12.

Murphy was found wounded at about 4:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Colby Court. He was taken to Nash Health Care, where he died, police said. Officers had been called to the scene for a report of a shooting.

Farmer is being held on no bond.

